Government plans to expand MPs’ opportunities to apply to Constitutional Court

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government is thinking of expanding the lawmakers’ opportunity to apply to the Constitutional Court, so that not only 1/5 of the MPs, but also the faction as an institute can apply, Justice minister Artak Zeynalyan said during the debate of the bill on changing the government’s composition, touching upon the powers of the MPs.

“The MP has very broad powers for conducting control towards the executive branch. The Parliament is provided with greater powers, such as hearings, submitting inquiries, convening commission, disputing the normative legal acts of executive bodies both in the constitutional and administrative courts. Today an MP is a super MP with his/her powers”, the minister said.

The justice minister said they have showed during the year that they have reached such achievements which were unpredictable.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan