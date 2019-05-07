Opposition faction to vote against bill on changing government’s composition
YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Prosperous Armenia faction of Parliament will again vote against the bill on making changes and amendments in the Law on Composition and Activity of the Government during the second reading, faction member Naira Zohrabyan said during the debate of the bill in the Parliament.
“Like during the first reading, in the second reading as well the Prosperous Armenia faction will vote against this bill”, she said.
The MP added that she doesn’t see logic to merge the ministry of culture with the ministry of education and science.
In case of the complete adoption of the bill, the new government will have the following ministries:
Ministry of foreign affairs
Ministry of defense
Ministry of emergency situations
Ministry of justice
Ministry of labor and social affairs
Ministry of education, science and culture
Ministry of nature protection
Ministry of healthcare
Ministry of finance
Ministry of economy
Ministry of territorial administration and infrastructures
Ministry of high technological industry
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan