Opposition faction to vote against bill on changing government’s composition

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Prosperous Armenia faction of Parliament will again vote against the bill on making changes and amendments in the Law on Composition and Activity of the Government during the second reading, faction member Naira Zohrabyan said during the debate of the bill in the Parliament.

“Like during the first reading, in the second reading as well the Prosperous Armenia faction will vote against this bill”, she said.

The MP added that she doesn’t see logic to merge the ministry of culture with the ministry of education and science.

In case of the complete adoption of the bill, the new government will have the following ministries:

Ministry of foreign affairs

Ministry of defense

Ministry of emergency situations

Ministry of justice

Ministry of labor and social affairs

Ministry of education, science and culture

Ministry of nature protection

Ministry of healthcare

Ministry of finance

Ministry of economy

Ministry of territorial administration and infrastructures

Ministry of high technological industry

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan