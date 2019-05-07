President Sarkissian meets with teaching staff of YSU Law faculty

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with the teaching staff of the Law faculty of the Yerevan State University (YSU) led by faculty dean, Professor Gagik Ghazinyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The meeting, in particular, focused on the reforms carried out in judicial and education systems, as well as the issues on supplementing the state and judicial systems with highly qualified personnel.

President Sarkissian listened to the opinions of the guests on the candidates for the position of the judge of the Constitutional Court.

Armen Sarkissian discussed the same issues also during the meeting with a group of lawyers.

