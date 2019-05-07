Certain amendments made in bill on making changes in government’s composition
YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Cabinet meeting will be held in an open-door format, except for the cases on holding the session in a closed-door format as decided by the PM.
Justice minister Artak Zeynalyan introduced this and a number of other changes during the parliamentary debate of the bill on making changes and amendments in the Law on Composition and Activity of Government at the second reading.
A change has been made also in the proposed name of the ministry. The ministry of high technologies industry has been renamed into the ministry of high technological industry.
In case of the complete adoption of the bill, the new government will have the following ministries:
Ministry of foreign affairs
Ministry of defense
Ministry of emergency situations
Ministry of justice
Ministry of labor and social affairs
Ministry of education, science and culture
Ministry of nature protection
Ministry of healthcare
Ministry of finance
Ministry of economy
Ministry of territorial administration and infrastructures
Ministry of high technological industry