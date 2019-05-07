Qatar to provide 480 mln USD in support of Palestinians

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The authorities of Qatar made a decision to provide 480 million dollars in support of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, the country’s foreign ministry said in a statement, Reuters reported.

Qatar allocated 300 million dollars in grants and loans to support the Palestinian Authority’s budget for the health and education sectors. The other 180 million dollars will go to urgent rescue and humanitarian support, as well as supporting the United Nations’ programs in Palestine, and to support the electricity services to ensure various sectors of the Palestinian people have access to them.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan