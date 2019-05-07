Parliament includes opposition’s bill into plenary agenda despite committee’s rejection

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia has included opposition party Prosperous Armenia’s bill on amending the tax code into the plenary sitting’s agenda despite a committee’s earlier negative conclusion.

Vice Speaker of Parliament Vahe Enfiajyan from the Prosperous Armenia party presented the bill to lawmakers during the May 7 session.

He said the bill envisages exempting from taxes those farmers whose agricultural lands will get damaged by at least 50% by weather.

The economic affairs committee of parliament had earlier issued a negative conclusion for the bill citing that it doesn’t solve the abovementioned problems.

