Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 May

Armed assailant attempts to rob major supermarket in Yerevan


YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. An armed masked assailant attempted to rob the SAS supermarket in Yerevan’s Komitas Avenue around 05:20, May 7.

According to police, the unknown individual was armed with a knife and an item resembling a hand grenade.  The would-be robbery was thwarted as employees of the supermarket refused to comply with the assailants’ demand to hand over the cash, and the latter fled the scene.

Investigators are currently looking into the case, police said.

There were no reports on injuries.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration