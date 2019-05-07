Yerevan City Hall reports 101,9% revenue budget performance for April

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan has chaired a regular meeting with City Hall staffers.

Before beginning the session, the City Hall officials observed a minute of silence in honor of Garegin Nalbandyan, the Head of Real Estate Management Department of the City Hall Staff who was killed in a traffic accident recently.

The session discussed the 2019 April figures, whereby the city’s revenue budget performance totaled 101,9%. This figure is more by 1 billion drams against the previous year’s same period.

Then, City Hall staffers briefed the Mayor on ongoing activities such as daily supervision to tackle illegal outdoor trading.

Supervision agents are carrying out daily visits to construction sites in the city to check safety regulations. Last week, 16 reports were filed on violations in construction sites.

At the end of the session Mayor Hayk Marutyan thanked Zaven Arakelyan, the outgoing Head of the Legal Department, and wished him success in his future career. Arakelyan was with the City Hall since 2003.

