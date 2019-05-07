LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-05-19

LONDON, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1811.00, copper price stood at $6180.50, lead price stood at $1894.00, nickel price stood at $12230.00, tin price stood at $19250.00, zinc price stood at $2761.00, molybdenum price up by 4.30% to $27117.00, cobalt price stood at $34750.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.