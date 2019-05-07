LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-05-19
LONDON, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 May:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1811.00, copper price stood at $6180.50, lead price stood at $1894.00, nickel price stood at $12230.00, tin price stood at $19250.00, zinc price stood at $2761.00, molybdenum price up by 4.30% to $27117.00, cobalt price stood at $34750.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 10:32 Yerevan City Hall reports 101,9% revenue budget performance for April
- 10:10 Secretary Pompeo releases details from his meeting with Russia’s Lavrov
- 10:00 MPs to debate Cabinet structure amendments bill at second hearing
- 09:56 Armenia’s government plans to take a number of actions to improve positions in WB’s Doing Business report
- 09:14 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-05-19
- 09:13 European Stocks - 06-05-19
- 09:11 US stocks down - 06-05-19
- 09:08 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 06-05-19
- 09:08 Oil Prices Up - 06-05-19
- 09:05 Greece is Armenian tourists’ most-preferred summer holiday destination
- 05.06-21:12 2 Armenians injured as a result of bombing a village in Kessab
- 05.06-19:13 Japan donates new batch of fire engines to Armenia – PM expresses gratitude for donation
- 05.06-19:04 Vice President of Senate of Czech Republic assesses incidents of 1915 in Ottoman Empire as genocide
- 05.06-18:47 Armenian PM to depart for Artsakh on May 9
- 05.06-17:46 Armenian PM, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State discuss development of bilateral partnership
- 05.06-17:27 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-05-19
- 05.06-17:26 Asian Stocks - 06-05-19
- 05.06-17:10 Juvenile crime rate drops in Armenia
- 05.06-17:05 Armenian parliamentary committee chair meets with Czech delegation
- 05.06-16:52 Armenia, United States discuss defense cooperation
- 05.06-16:34 Portugal’s statement on Armenian Genocide is an important step on path to international recognition – Vahe Mkhitaryan
- 05.06-16:30 PM tours Polytechnic University of Armenia
- 05.06-15:46 Armenian Ambassador meets Rector of Charles University in Prague
- 05.06-15:13 Armenia hosts UEFA Development Tournament for third time
- 05.06-15:05 President Sarkissian receives co-founders of Repat Armenia foundation
- 05.06-14:44 Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan extends condolences to Putin over Aeroflot SS100 crash
- 05.06-14:30 Artsakh soldier wounded by Azerbaijani fire still in critical condition
- 05.06-14:15 Armenia’s Srbuk rocks in sexy knee-high boots and micro-dress at first Eurovision rehearsal
- 05.06-14:06 Judge in Kocharyan, other ex-officials case files recusal
- 05.06-13:20 Armenian justice minister, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State discuss cooperation in anti- corruption fight
- 05.06-13:17 Armenian FM in Bratislava for Eastern Partnership, EU partners meeting
- 05.06-13:12 Departures and arrivals from Yerevan to Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport being carried out on time
- 05.06-12:53 PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan attends Urvakan international festival’s music program in Yerevan
- 05.06-12:26 Member of Parliament Arsen Julfalakyan denies physical assault report
- 05.06-12:23 Bill on compensating employed students’ tuition few through income tax under discussion in Armenia
15:46, 04.30.2019
Viewed 1919 times UPDATED:Armenia soldier survives headshot as Azerbaijani military opens cross-border gunfire at Tavush Province
19:31, 05.03.2019
Viewed 1665 times UAE State Minister satisfied with agreements reached in Yerevan – PM Pashinyan receives Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh
11:35, 05.01.2019
Viewed 1305 times Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople files official request to Governor of Istanbul regarding election of new patriarch
16:19, 04.30.2019
Viewed 1291 times Different format discussions underway over development of single market for energy carriers within EEU, says PM Pashinyan
15:23, 05.03.2019
Viewed 1286 times Missing Polish tourist found safe and sound in Armenian town