2 Armenians injured as a result of bombing a village in Kessab
YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Aleppo-based Gandzasar periodical informs that on May 6 after midday an armed terrorist organization bombed a village near Syria’s Kessab.
As a result of the bombing 2 Armenians were wounded. They were immediately taken to a hospital in Latakia. Their health situation is assessed as stable.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
- 21:12 2 Armenians injured as a result of bombing a village in Kessab
- 19:13 Japan donates new batch of fire engines to Armenia – PM expresses gratitude for donation
- 19:04 Vice President of Senate of Czech Republic assesses incidents of 1915 in Ottoman Empire as genocide
- 18:47 Armenian PM to depart for Artsakh on May 9
- 17:46 Armenian PM, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State discuss development of bilateral partnership
- 17:27 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-05-19
- 17:26 Asian Stocks - 06-05-19
- 17:10 Juvenile crime rate drops in Armenia
- 17:05 Armenian parliamentary committee chair meets with Czech delegation
- 16:52 Armenia, United States discuss defense cooperation
- 16:34 Portugal’s statement on Armenian Genocide is an important step on path to international recognition – Vahe Mkhitaryan
- 16:30 PM tours Polytechnic University of Armenia
- 15:46 Armenian Ambassador meets Rector of Charles University in Prague
- 15:13 Armenia hosts UEFA Development Tournament for third time
- 15:05 President Sarkissian receives co-founders of Repat Armenia foundation
- 14:44 Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan extends condolences to Putin over Aeroflot SS100 crash
- 14:30 Artsakh soldier wounded by Azerbaijani fire still in critical condition
- 14:15 Armenia’s Srbuk rocks in sexy knee-high boots and micro-dress at first Eurovision rehearsal
- 14:06 Judge in Kocharyan, other ex-officials case files recusal
- 13:20 Armenian justice minister, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State discuss cooperation in anti- corruption fight
- 13:17 Armenian FM in Bratislava for Eastern Partnership, EU partners meeting
- 13:12 Departures and arrivals from Yerevan to Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport being carried out on time
- 12:53 PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan attends Urvakan international festival’s music program in Yerevan
- 12:26 Member of Parliament Arsen Julfalakyan denies physical assault report
- 12:23 Bill on compensating employed students’ tuition few through income tax under discussion in Armenia
- 12:00 Government introduces financial support for child victims of trafficking
- 11:31 Armenian President offers condolences to Putin over Sheremetyevo Superjet 100 crash
- 11:19 Two flight data recorders from plane fire at Moscow airport recovered
- 11:15 No Armenians among Aeroflot Flight SU1492 crash at Moscow airport – official
- 11:09 Sky Team Airline Alliance partners with WCIT 2019
- 10:49 Spokesperson of education and science minister resigns
- 10:17 Road condition
- 09:51 President of Artsakh attends opening ceremony of International Junior Sambo Championship in Stepanakert
- 09:50 Russia’s Murmansk region declares three-day mourning following Moscow plane crash
- 09:44 UPDATED: Embassy checks whether or not Armenians were on board crashed Aeroflot Flight SU1492
15:46, 04.30.2019
Viewed 1897 times UPDATED:Armenia soldier survives headshot as Azerbaijani military opens cross-border gunfire at Tavush Province
19:31, 05.03.2019
Viewed 1551 times UAE State Minister satisfied with agreements reached in Yerevan – PM Pashinyan receives Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh
19:55, 04.29.2019
Viewed 1362 times Contrary to pessimistic views, we will be able to raise our relations to new level – Nikol Pashinyan receives Russian PM
11:35, 05.01.2019
Viewed 1277 times Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople files official request to Governor of Istanbul regarding election of new patriarch
16:19, 04.30.2019
Viewed 1264 times Different format discussions underway over development of single market for energy carriers within EEU, says PM Pashinyan