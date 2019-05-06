Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 May

2 Armenians injured as a result of bombing a village in Kessab


YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Aleppo-based Gandzasar periodical informs that on May 6 after midday an armed terrorist organization bombed a village near Syria’s Kessab.

As a result of the bombing 2 Armenians were wounded. They were immediately taken to a hospital in Latakia. Their health situation is assessed as stable.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration