2 Armenians injured as a result of bombing a village in Kessab

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Aleppo-based Gandzasar periodical informs that on May 6 after midday an armed terrorist organization bombed a village near Syria’s Kessab.

As a result of the bombing 2 Armenians were wounded. They were immediately taken to a hospital in Latakia. Their health situation is assessed as stable.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan