Vice President of Senate of Czech Republic assesses incidents of 1915 in Ottoman Empire as genocide

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received the delegation led by the Vice President of the Senate of the Czech Republic Milan Štěch.

Greeting the guests, Ararat Mirzoyan said, “The Czech Republic is one of the key partners of Armenia in the EU”. He added that the Armenian side is interested in further developing the existing close relations, highlighting the role of inter-parliamentary diplomacy for that.

Highly appreciating the ratification by the Czech parliament the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, the head of the parliament emphasized that cooperation with the EU is among Armenia’s political priorities.

At the request of the guests, Ararat Mirzoyan presented the processes and developments that took place in the sidelines of the velvet revolution and following it.

Referring to Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the commitment of the Armenian side to solve the conflict exclusively peacefully in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format.

The President of the National Assembly of Armenia expressed gratitude to the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic for adopting a decision condemning the Armenian Genocide, hoping that soon it will be adopted also by the Senate.

“I am confident that what happened in 1915 in the Ottoman Empire was genocide”, Milan Štěch said, assuring that he will make efforts for its adoption by the Senate.

The Vice President of the Senate of the Czech Republic Milan Štěch invited Ararat Mirzoyan to pay a vist to the Czech Republic.

