Armenian PM to depart for Artsakh on May 9

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will depart for Artsakh on May 9.

As ARMENNPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the PM will participate in festive events.

May 9 is a triple holiday in Armenia – victory of the Great Patriotic War, liberation of Shushi and establishment of the army of Artsakh.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan