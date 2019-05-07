Greece is Armenian tourists’ most-preferred summer holiday destination

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The top tourism destination for Armenians for summer vacations is Greece, travel agencies say.

Ahead of summer holidays, ARMENPRESS contacted tour operators to find out the most preferred foreign destinations for Armenians, and the top three turned out to be Greece, Egypt and Italy.

Speaking about Greece, Sputnik Tourism Deputy Director Mary Tovmasyan says this is no coincidence.”Charter flights matter a lot in this issue. As a result it turns out that there are several charter flights from Armenia in a week, therefore people find it easier to organize journeys in this direction,” she said.

Another tourism agency, Levon Travel, also pointed out Greece to be the most preferred destinations.

“It is convenient both in terms of cost and flight frequency,” Levon Travel agent Tsovinar Martirosyan says. “Mostly, simultaneously with regular flights there are also charter flights during the season, which is very convenient for a family travel. Greece stands out with the quality of services, as well as by the fact of being a safe country”.

Other destinations that Armenians are interested in ahead of this summer are Spain and Italy.

Hot Tours told ARMENPRESS that Cyprus is also in demand, however traveling here is pricier than Greece. “In any case there are rather many travelers interested in Cyprus, charter flights are operated in this direction too,” the travel agency said.

According to Sputnik Tourism’s Mary Tovmasyan, Croatia is emerging as a highly demanded direction also. “Since visa denials happen frequently in case of European countries, and Croatia doesn’t require visa during the season, many prefer this direction,” she said.

Other non-traditional destinations that are of potential interest for Armenians are Indonesia, Thailand, Maldives and Zimbabwe.

Egypt is also a highly demanded summer holiday destination, and Go Travel pointed out several reasons for this.

“First of all it is budget friendly, and plus the hotels offer rather good services. There are no visa-related problems, the sea is wonderful, thus a great number of customers prefer Egypt,” Go Travel said.

The travel agencies also pointed out that in recent years Armenian tourists have begun planning their summer vacations quite early, since spring.

Article by Anna Gziryan

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan