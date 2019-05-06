Armenian PM, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State discuss development of bilateral partnership

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on May 6 received Deputy Assistant Secretary in the European and Eurasian Bureau at the US Department of State George Kent and his delegation, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting Prime Minister Pashinyan said the constant deepening of friendly ties and constructive partnership with the United States is very important for Armenia which currently is at the stage of radical democratic reforms and moves on the path of institutional democracy and strengthening of economy.

In his turn George Kent said he is happy for again visiting Armenia, this time after the parliamentary elections, to discuss the cooperation agenda with the Armenian side. He said the United States is interested in developing the relations with Armenia and in mutual partnership in priority areas for Armenia.

The officials also discussed issues on deepening the mutually beneficial partnership.

As important institutional directions the Armenian PM highlighted the partnership in judicial reforms, fight against corruption, as well as in electoral and police fields. He said free and democratic elections have been held in Armenia which should be guaranteed institutionally, and the reforms on these directions are very important.

George Kent said the US welcomes Armenia’s actions aimed at developing democracy, economic progress and other directions and is ready to support the Armenian government in the process of implementing reforms.

The Armenian PM and the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State also exchanged views on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process and regional challenges.

PM Pashinyan wished success to tomorrow’s session of the intergovernmental commission on the Armenian-American strategic dialogue.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan