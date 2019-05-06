Juvenile crime rate drops in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. 62 juvenile crimes have been committed in Armenia in the first quarter of 2019, while the figure was 66 in 2018, Colonel Nelly Duryan, Head of the Department For Protection of Minors’ Rights and Domestic Violence of Armenian Police told a press conference.

“Infliction of bodily injuries also dropped, by 3, however robberies grew by 4 cases. In 2018’s January-March 1 juvenile misdemeanor was recorded, and in this year’s period – 2,” she said.

According to the official the number of illegal possession of firearms by minors remained unchanged – 5 cases.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan