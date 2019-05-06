Juvenile crime rate drops in Armenia
YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. 62 juvenile crimes have been committed in Armenia in the first quarter of 2019, while the figure was 66 in 2018, Colonel Nelly Duryan, Head of the Department For Protection of Minors’ Rights and Domestic Violence of Armenian Police told a press conference.
“Infliction of bodily injuries also dropped, by 3, however robberies grew by 4 cases. In 2018’s January-March 1 juvenile misdemeanor was recorded, and in this year’s period – 2,” she said.
According to the official the number of illegal possession of firearms by minors remained unchanged – 5 cases.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
- 17:46 Armenian PM, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State discuss development of bilateral partnership
- 17:27 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-05-19
- 17:26 Asian Stocks - 06-05-19
- 17:10 Juvenile crime rate drops in Armenia
- 17:05 Armenian parliamentary committee chair meets with Czech delegation
- 16:52 Armenia, United States discuss defense cooperation
- 16:34 Portugal’s statement on Armenian Genocide is an important step on path to international recognition – Vahe Mkhitaryan
- 16:30 PM tours Polytechnic University of Armenia
- 15:46 Armenian Ambassador meets Rector of Charles University in Prague
- 15:13 Armenia hosts UEFA Development Tournament for third time
- 15:05 President Sarkissian receives co-founders of Repat Armenia foundation
- 14:44 Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan extends condolences to Putin over Aeroflot SS100 crash
- 14:30 Artsakh soldier wounded by Azerbaijani fire still in critical condition
- 14:15 Armenia’s Srbuk rocks in sexy knee-high boots and micro-dress at first Eurovision rehearsal
- 14:06 Judge in Kocharyan, other ex-officials case files recusal
- 13:20 Armenian justice minister, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State discuss cooperation in anti- corruption fight
- 13:17 Armenian FM in Bratislava for Eastern Partnership, EU partners meeting
- 13:12 Departures and arrivals from Yerevan to Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport being carried out on time
- 12:53 PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan attends Urvakan international festival’s music program in Yerevan
- 12:26 Member of Parliament Arsen Julfalakyan denies physical assault report
- 12:23 Bill on compensating employed students’ tuition few through income tax under discussion in Armenia
- 12:00 Government introduces financial support for child victims of trafficking
- 11:31 Armenian President offers condolences to Putin over Sheremetyevo Superjet 100 crash
- 11:19 Two flight data recorders from plane fire at Moscow airport recovered
- 11:15 No Armenians among Aeroflot Flight SU1492 crash at Moscow airport – official
- 11:09 Sky Team Airline Alliance partners with WCIT 2019
- 10:49 Spokesperson of education and science minister resigns
- 10:17 Road condition
- 09:51 President of Artsakh attends opening ceremony of International Junior Sambo Championship in Stepanakert
- 09:50 Russia’s Murmansk region declares three-day mourning following Moscow plane crash
- 09:44 UPDATED: Embassy checks whether or not Armenians were on board crashed Aeroflot Flight SU1492
- 05.05-11:01 Armenian PM congratulates Secretary General Thorbjørn Jagland on 70th anniversary of Council of Europe
- 05.05-00:01 ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
- 05.04-20:44 Artsakh soldier shot, wounded by Azerbaijani ceasefire breach
- 05.04-17:25 Defense minister visits soldier wounded in Tavush province
15:46, 04.30.2019
Viewed 1882 times UPDATED:Armenia soldier survives headshot as Azerbaijani military opens cross-border gunfire at Tavush Province
19:31, 05.03.2019
Viewed 1488 times UAE State Minister satisfied with agreements reached in Yerevan – PM Pashinyan receives Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh
19:55, 04.29.2019
Viewed 1352 times Contrary to pessimistic views, we will be able to raise our relations to new level – Nikol Pashinyan receives Russian PM
11:35, 05.01.2019
Viewed 1270 times Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople files official request to Governor of Istanbul regarding election of new patriarch
16:19, 04.30.2019
Viewed 1253 times Different format discussions underway over development of single market for energy carriers within EEU, says PM Pashinyan