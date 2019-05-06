PM tours Polytechnic University of Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the National Polytechnic University of Armenia to get acquainted with the educational process.

The PM was accompanied by Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan, Minister of Transportation, Communication and IT Hakob Arshakyan and the university’s Rector Vostanik Marukhyan.

Pashinyan was briefed on the admission document processing, and then toured the scientific-research laboratories for robotics, communication, machinery, precision measurement, data procession and other areas.

He also toured the Aerial Robotics Educational-Research Center, the Regional Nuclear Safety Training Center, energy saving, atomic energy labs and other research facilities of the university.

“What we saw was very interesting. This is basically the model picture that is desirable to have in the educational system. We’ve talked about this topic numerously, that one of the most practical objectives of our university system is to give students practical knowledge. In many cases we are having graduates who have a certain degree of theoretical knowledge, but are having problems in terms of practical skills and knowledge. This is a problem not only for the individual’s life, but the country’s economy”, he said.

The PM reminded that the Government of Armenia has declared a vision for a technologically advanced country, and noted the university’s unique role in this matter. “And it is clear that in terms of implementing numerous programs we see the Polytechnic University as one of our main partners,” he said.

The full transcript of the PM’s speech is available in Armenian.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan