Armenian Ambassador meets Rector of Charles University in Prague

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to the Czech Republic Ashot Hovakimyan met with Rector of the Charles University of Prague Tomáš Zima, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting participants shared information on the universities of the two countries providing higher education, touched upon the activities being carried out within the frames of the cooperation agreement of the Charles University with the Yerevan State University and discussed the cooperation opportunities between the Charles University and other educational facilities of Armenia.

