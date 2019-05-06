Armenia hosts UEFA Development Tournament for third time

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. The UEFA U14 and U15 Development Tournament will take place May 8-12 in Yerevan for the third time, the Football Federation said in a news release.

Teams from Ukraine, Cyprus, Belarus and Armenia will compete at the tournament.

The matches will take place at the Football Federation of Armenia academy in Yerevan.

