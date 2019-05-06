Armenia hosts UEFA Development Tournament for third time
YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. The UEFA U14 and U15 Development Tournament will take place May 8-12 in Yerevan for the third time, the Football Federation said in a news release.
Teams from Ukraine, Cyprus, Belarus and Armenia will compete at the tournament.
The matches will take place at the Football Federation of Armenia academy in Yerevan.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
