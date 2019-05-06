Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan extends condolences to Putin over Aeroflot SS100 crash

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has extended condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the deadly crash landing of a passenger plane at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

“It was with deep sorrow that I learned about this tragedy that took place as a result of a plane’s crash landing at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport on May 5. On behalf of the Armenian people, I extend words of condolences and support to the families and friends of the victims, wishing patience, strength and resilience. I ask you to convey wishes of speedy recovery to all those injured as a result of this tragedy,” the Armenian PM said, in part, in the letter.

Aeroflot Flight SU1492 Sukhoi Superjet 100, en route from Moscow to Murmansk, attempted an emergency landing about half an hour after take-off in Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport on May 5. The plane was able to touch down only during a second attempt due to bad weather. The aircraft touched the ground very heavily and its engines burst into flames. 41 people on board died.

The plane was carrying 78 people, including 5 crew members.

