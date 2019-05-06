Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 May

Artsakh soldier wounded by Azerbaijani fire still in critical condition


YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Soldier Aganik Zoroglyan, who was wounded in Artsakh by the Azerbaijani fire on May 4, is still in critical condition, Armenia’s defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan told Armenpress.

Asked whether the soldier will need a surgery or not, the spokesperson said everything will be clear when his condition stabilizes.

On May 4, at 16:05, soldier Aganik Zoroglyan, born in 1998, has been wounded by the shot fired by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the line of contact.

The soldier has been transported to Yerevan’s military hospital.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Related News

... last news on "Karabakh conflict"
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration