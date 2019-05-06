Artsakh soldier wounded by Azerbaijani fire still in critical condition

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Soldier Aganik Zoroglyan, who was wounded in Artsakh by the Azerbaijani fire on May 4, is still in critical condition, Armenia’s defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan told Armenpress.

Asked whether the soldier will need a surgery or not, the spokesperson said everything will be clear when his condition stabilizes.

On May 4, at 16:05, soldier Aganik Zoroglyan, born in 1998, has been wounded by the shot fired by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the line of contact.

The soldier has been transported to Yerevan’s military hospital.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan