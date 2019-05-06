Armenia’s Srbuk rocks in sexy knee-high boots and micro-dress at first Eurovision rehearsal
YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s entry for Eurovision 2019 Srbuk had her first rehearsal today in Tel Aviv, Israel.
A video published by Eurovision on YouTube gives a glimpse into the choreography and setting of the highly anticipated performance of Srbuk’s Walking Out.
The Armenian singer will be the first to perform on May 16, the second semi-final of the event.
During today’s rehearsal, she is dressed in a black long length micro-dress with waist belt and full length black boots. There are no backing dancers.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
