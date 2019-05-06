Judge in Kocharyan, other ex-officials case files recusal

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Vardan Grigoryan, the judge who was given the case of ex-President Robert Kocharyan and other former officials, has recused himself, Arman Khachatryan – Head of the Department of Protocol and PR of the Judicial Department told ARMENPRESS.

“Yes, the judge has disqualified himself, now the case has been handed over to the court’s office to forward it to another randomly selected judge through the elecotronic system,” he said, adding that he is unaware of the reasons of the recusal.

Kocharyan’s lawyer Hovhannes Khudoyan said they didn’t receive the decision and they found out about the recusal from the press.

Khudoyan argues that the judge had no right to recuse himself without solving the bail issue of the defendants, while doing so required the participation of the parties.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan