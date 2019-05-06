Armenian justice minister, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State discuss cooperation in anti- corruption fight

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Justice minister of Armenia Artak Zeynalyan received the US delegation led by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Jorgan Andrews, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the minister highly appreciated the Armenian-American cooperation and stated that there is a great potential to develop the mutual partnership at all directions. Artak Zeynalyan added that Armenia is working on materializing the legitimacy resource via turning it into tangible reforms, and any support of friendly states on this path will be only useful for Armenia.

The US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State expressed readiness to support the Armenian government to record progress in priority directions and discussed with the minister the key role of the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs on assisting the ministry’s efforts aimed at fighting corruption.

The meeting also touched upon the opportunities to deepen the cooperation in developing programs in the field of criminal justice field and fighting corruption.

