Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 May

Armenian FM in Bratislava for Eastern Partnership, EU partners meeting


YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is participating at the Visegrad Four, Eastern Partnership member states and EU partners’ plenary session in Bratislava, the foreign ministry said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration