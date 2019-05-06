PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan attends Urvakan international festival’s music program in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Anna Hakobyan, spouse of Armenia’s Prime Minister, chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step and City of Smile charity foundations on May 5 visited the Yerevan Children’s Railway where he attended the music program of Urvakan international festival of contemporary culture and new musical forms, her Office told Armenpress.

Anna Hakobyan toured the music pavilions, talked to the participants and guests of the festival.

The Urvakan festival is being held in Armenia for the first time with the support and sponsorship of My Step foundation.

The festival launched on May 3 in the Aram Khachaturian concert hall with a round-table discussion on isolated public areas and citizens’ behavior in this regard.

