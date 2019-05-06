Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 May

Member of Parliament Arsen Julfalakyan denies physical assault report


YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament Arsen Julfalakyan, the Greco-Roman wrestler and Olympic silver medalist, has denied media reports alleging that he and his father physically assaulted a man in Yerevan. The victim, according to media reports, is a Sergei Mkhitaryan.

“There has not been any fight or physical violence by me or certainly Levon Julfalakyan. Sergei Mkhitaryan is a co-owner with us of a café and we met yesterday to discuss business, which proceeded in a bit more tense atmosphere than usual. He fell sick during the conversation (later on a nurse said it was his blood pressure…), we called an ambulance and he was hospitalized.

Afterwards, upon learning of the statement that he has made, we voluntarily went to a police station to clarify the reasons of this behavior and why it was done,” he said on Facebook.

“Those who know me know that I am totally against violence,” he added.

The citizen, Sergei Mkhitaryan, has filed a report to police that Julfalakyan and his father physically assaulted him. Police have launched proceedings to validate the report.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration