Armenian President offers condolences to Putin over Sheremetyevo Superjet 100 crash

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has offered condolences to the families of the victims of the Aeroflot Flight SU1492 crash through a telegram addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Armenian President’s Office said.

Sarkissian wished those injured speedy recovery.

Aeroflot Flight SU1492 Sukhoi Superjet 100, en route from Moscow to Murmansk, attempted an emergency landing about half an hour after take-off in Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport on May 5. The plane was able to touch down only during a second attempt due to bad weather. The aircraft touched the ground very heavily and its engines burst into flames. 41 people on board died.

The plane was carrying 78 people, including 5 crew members.

