Two flight data recorders from plane fire at Moscow airport recovered

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Two flight data recorders from the plane that burst into flames after emergency landing at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport on May 5 have been found, an emergency service source told TASS.

“Both recorders have been recovered. Their condition is yet to be determined. Whether we can decode the data will be clear after we open them”, the source said.

Aeroflot’s passenger plane with 73 passengers and five crewmembers on board was bound for Murmansk and caught fire after emergency landing at Sheremetyevo airport shortly after the takeoff. The Russian Investigative Committee confirmed that 41 people had died, including two children. According to the Russian Health Ministry, a few people were injured. A criminal case was opened after the incident on charges of violating flight safety rules entailing the death of two or more people.