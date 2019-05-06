No Armenians among Aeroflot Flight SU1492 crash at Moscow airport – official

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. There are no Armenians among the victims and survivors of the Aeroflot Flight SU1492 that crash-landed on Sunday at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told ARMENPRESS.

41 people on board the aircraft have been killed in the crash.

“There are no Armenian citizens or ethnic Armenians among the victims,” the ministry said.

37 out of 78 passengers of the Sukhoi Superjet-100 passenger plane have survived as the aircraft caught fire as it touched ground at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport on Sunday. The 78 people on board included 5 crew members, 4 of whom survived.

The plane was en route from Moscow to Murmansk when it crash-landed after reporting an emergency on board less than half an hour after takeoff. Authorities said they’ve evacuated the bodies of all 41 victims from the airplane.

Aeroflot said the engine caught fire after the plane touched the runway.

According to TASS, a source has said the initial version of the cause is a lightning strike.

Leaked CCTV footage appears to show the Sukhoi Superjet-100 aircraft attempting to land. The plane is seen bouncing off the runway and hitting it with full force, as the engines burst into flames, RT reported.

