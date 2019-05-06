Spokesperson of education and science minister resigns

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Spokesperson of the minister of education and science Lusin Margaryan has resigned.

“Today is my last working day in the ministry of education and science. Serving as the spokesperson of the education and science minister for three years I have tried to serve my professional and human abilities for establishing more affordable and effective communication between the state structure and the mass media, as well as properly reacting to urgent issues”, she said on Facebook and thanked her journalist colleagues for the effective cooperation and mutual understanding.

Lusin Margaryan was serving as spokeswoman of the education and science minister since March 1, 2016.

