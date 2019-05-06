Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 May

Road condition


YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on May 6, as of 08:30, roads are mainly passable in Armenia.

The Georgian authorities inform that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration