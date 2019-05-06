Road condition
YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on May 6, as of 08:30, roads are mainly passable in Armenia.
The Georgian authorities inform that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
