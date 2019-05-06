Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 May

President of Artsakh attends opening ceremony of International Junior Sambo Championship in Stepanakert


STEPANAKERT, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on May 5 attended the opening ceremony of the "Victory Cup" International Junior Sambo Championship which was held in capital Stepanakert, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan





