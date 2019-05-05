ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.
UPDATED: Armenia soldier survives headshot as Azerbaijani military opens cross-border gunfire at Tavush Province
Armenia urges international community to strongly condemn Turkish President’s insult to memory of Genocide victims
Finland ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA
Half of EU has ratified Armenia CEPA with latest approval from Sweden
Contrary to pessimistic views, we will be able to raise our relations to new level – Nikol Pashinyan receives Russian PM
EEU Inter-Governmental Council session in Yerevan approves decisions over agenda topics
Armenia ready to make necessary efforts to increase effectiveness of integration in EAEU: Pashinyan and EEC Board Chairman hold press conference
UAE State Minister satisfied with agreements reached in Yerevan – PM Pashinyan receives Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh
Armenia, UAE establish firm bases for media cooperation
“The Future of High Tech in Armenia” panel presentation held at Netflix headquarters in California
Armenia’s economic activity index grows 6.5%
Central Bank of Armenia keeps refinancing rate unchanged
Government takes steps to improve procurement procedures
‘Armenian people always stood out with work and diligence’ – PM’s Labor Day address
Armenian PM extends congratulations on World Press Freedom Day
President Sarkissian signs laws adopted by Parliament
Prosecutor General’s Office sends report of Citizen’s Decision party relating to MP Tsarukyan to SIS
Indictment of Kocharyan, other ex-officials in 2008 unrest case sent to court
Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople files official request to Governor of Istanbul regarding election of new patriarch
Libyan Army claims it possesses evidence of Turkey supporting IS
France needs 17 billion Euros to meet Yellow Vests’ demands
Vladimir Zelenskiy officially named new Ukrainian president
Japan celebrates beginning of new era of Emperor’s rule