ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week


YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.

 

 

UPDATED: Armenia soldier survives headshot as Azerbaijani military opens cross-border gunfire at Tavush Province

 

 

Armenia urges international community to strongly condemn Turkish President’s insult to memory of Genocide victims

 

 

Finland ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA

Half of EU has ratified Armenia CEPA with latest approval from Sweden

 

 

Contrary to pessimistic views, we will be able to raise our relations to new level – Nikol Pashinyan receives Russian PM

 

 

EEU Inter-Governmental Council session in Yerevan approves decisions over agenda topics

 

 

Armenia ready to make necessary efforts to increase effectiveness of integration in EAEU: Pashinyan and EEC Board Chairman hold press conference

 

 

UAE State Minister satisfied with agreements reached in Yerevan – PM Pashinyan receives Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh

 

 

Armenia, UAE establish firm bases for media cooperation

 

 

“The Future of High Tech in Armenia” panel presentation held at Netflix headquarters in California

 

 

Armenia’s economic activity index grows 6.5%

 

 

Central Bank of Armenia keeps refinancing rate unchanged

 

 

Government takes steps to improve procurement procedures

 

 

‘Armenian people always stood out with work and diligence’ – PM’s Labor Day address

Armenian PM extends congratulations on World Press Freedom Day

 

 

President Sarkissian signs laws adopted by Parliament

 

 

Prosecutor General’s Office sends report of Citizen’s Decision party relating to MP Tsarukyan to SIS

 

 

Indictment of Kocharyan, other ex-officials in 2008 unrest case sent to court

 


Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople files official request to Governor of Istanbul regarding election of new patriarch

 

 

Libyan Army claims it possesses evidence of Turkey supporting IS

 

 

France needs 17 billion Euros to meet Yellow Vests’ demands

 

 

Vladimir Zelenskiy officially named new Ukrainian president

 

 

Japan celebrates beginning of new era of Emperor’s rule

 

 

FFA President extends congratulations to U-16 football team




