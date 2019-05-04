Artsakh soldier shot, wounded by Azerbaijani ceasefire breach

STEPANAKERT, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. An on-duty soldier of Artsakh has been shot and wounded by Azerbaijani armed forces at the Line of Contact, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said in a news release.

The ceasefire breach took place May 4, 16:05 in the south-eastern direction of the Line of Contact.

The wounded soldier is 21-year-old Aganik Zoroglyan. He was immediately hospitalized and listed in a critical condition.

This latest Azerbaijani shooting comes one day after Stepanakert reported an increasing Azerbaijani activity along the Line of Contact.

Few days ago, the Azerbaijani military had once again opened cross-border gunfire, this time across the Armenia border. An on-duty soldier at a military base in the Tavush province was critically wounded, but survived the shooting.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan