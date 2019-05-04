Citizens of Kazakhstan living in Armenia to be able to vote in upcoming Kazakh presidential election

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. The relations of Armenia and Kazakhstan continue developing steadily like in the previous years, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Timur Urazayev told ARMENPRESS.

“Our relations remain stable as they were for many years. There are no great changes, even after the events that have taken place in Armenia last year. That is the domestic issue of Armenia, which neither affects the trade turnover nor the diplomatic ties between the two states because Armenia and Kazakhstan have very stable political and national interests which are not afraid of the changes taking place in the internal life”, the Kazakh Ambassador said.

Speaking about the upcoming presidential election in Kazakhstan scheduled on June 9, the Ambassador said the citizens of Kazakhstan living in Armenia will also have an opportunity to vote in the election.

“Presidential election will be held in Kazakhstan on June 9. Our citizens living in Armenia will be able to vote at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Yerevan”, he said.

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev resigned on March 19.

