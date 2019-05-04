Armenian-Georgian intergovernmental economic commission to hold session in summer 2019

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. The foreign ministries of Armenia and Georgia held political consultations on May 3 in the Armenian foreign ministry, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

The Armenian delegation was led by deputy FM Shavarsh Kocharyan, and the Georgian delegation – by deputy FM Lasha Darsalia.

During the meeting the sides attached importance to holding regular meetings and discussions at different levels. They also touched upon a number of topics of mutual interest, such as regional security, cooperation in international organizations, development of bilateral commercial ties and etc.

The sides praised the fact that the Armenian-Georgian intergovernmental economic commission will hold session this year in summer and discussed the issue on holding an Armenian-Georgian business forum in the same period. The sides expressed confidence that these initiatives will enable to develop the commercial ties of the two states.

