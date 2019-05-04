Belarussian Ambassador to Armenia says relations of two countries receive new impetus

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Belarus to Armenia Igor Nazaruk assesses the Armenian-Belarussian relations as positive with receiving a new impetus.

“I would assess the Armenian-Belarussian relations as receiving a new impetus as every year we record growth of volumes of import of Belarussian products to Armenia and export of Armenian goods to Belarus. An active process is underway, and we will also carry out major works in the future”, the Ambassador told ARMENPRESS.

According to him, the next meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will take place in Kazakhstan as the two countries are preparing for the meeting at the moment.

“I think that meeting will take place on the sidelines of the upcoming event in Kazakhstan. In any case both the Armenian and Belarussian sides are preparing for this meeting. I think that meeting will take place in a very positive environment”, he said.

The session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will take place in Kazakhstan on May 29 which will also be attended by the Armenian PM and the Belarussian President.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan