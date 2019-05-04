Russian, Kazakh and Belarussian Ambassadors in Armenia highlight need to transfer history of Great Patriotic War to new generations

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. The Russian, Kazakh and Belarussian Ambassadors in Armenia highlight the importance of the victory of the nations of the Soviet Union in the Great Patriotic War and the necessity to transfer the history of the War to the new generations.

The Ambassadors made these remarks during a conference entitled “The memory and contemporary sound of the Great Victory” dedicated to the 74th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War, which has been organized by the Eurasian Expert Club in Yerevan on May 4.

“There haven’t been more tragic years in the world history. The war caused painful losses to almost all families of the USSR republics. It is the duty of us, who are alive, to remember all those who saved the world from Fascism with their lives. Unfortunately, today we see attempts aimed at distorting the history for political purposes, but no one can belittle the heroism of our ancestors. The Victory Day reminds the whole world that they have saved the world and gave the decisive blow to Nazism”, Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin said.

Kazakh Ambassador to Armenia Timur Urazayev stated that the victory in the Great Patriotic War was a result of the united and friendly work of all nations of the Soviet Union. “The Great Patriotic War had a great significance for all USSR countries, maybe more for Russia, Belarus and Ukraine where war operations have been carried out, but the remaining countries have also conducted major works”, he said.

Ambassador of Belarus Igor Nazaruk noted that the victory in the war became possible at the expense of lives and bloods of millions of victims. “Today we are paying a tribute to all those who were bringing the victorious May of 1945. The war was an experience for our nations, for the victory of which 27 million people have been killed”, he said.

Prosperous Armenia faction MP of the Armenian Parliament Mikayel Melkumyan remembered those Armenians who had their investment in the victory of the Great Patriotic War. “The victory in the Great Patriotic War was the common victory and wealth of all USSR nations. The next generations’ duty is not to forget the heroism of our fathers and grandfathers. The Great Patriotic War is a part of the history of the Armenian people”, he said.

During the conference the thematic caricatures made by ARMENPRESS (previously Armenian Telegraph Agency) during the years of war have been displayed.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan