For the first time in history female candidate to run for president in Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Kazakhstan’s Central Election Commission has registered a female candidate for the presidential election which is the first case in the country’s history, RIA Novosti reported.

Daniya Yespayeva from Ak Zhol party (Bright Path) will run for president in Kazakhstan.

Earlier the Central Election Commission has registered three candidates, including incumbent president of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is considered to be the main candidate to win.

The Kazakh presidential election will be held on June 9.

