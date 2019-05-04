PM Pashinyan gets acquainted with production capacities of Ararat province

ARTASHAT, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today toured the exhibition of successful enterprises of Ararat province and got acquainted with the production on the sidelines of an investment-business forum in Artashat town.

The PM got acquainted with wine, beer producers, was interested in their sales and problems.

“My Step For Ararat Province” investment-business forum has kicked off on May 4 in Ararat Group water company of Artashat town.

