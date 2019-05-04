Showers, thunderstorm forecast in Armenia
YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Showers and thunderstorm are expected in separate regions of Armenia on May 4 and in the night of May 5, hail is also possible, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.
On May 5-9, short rain with thunderstorm is expected in separate parts.
Air temperature will decrease by 5-6 degrees on May 4, but will increase by the same degrees on May 5-7.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
