Showers, thunderstorm forecast in Armenia


YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Showers and thunderstorm are expected in separate regions of Armenia on May 4 and in the night of May 5, hail is also possible, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.  

On May 5-9, short rain with thunderstorm is expected in separate parts.

Air temperature will decrease by 5-6 degrees on May 4, but will increase by the same degrees on May 5-7.

