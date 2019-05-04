Armenian President expresses readiness to support WHO actions aimed at promoting healthy lifestyle

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today received Svetlana Akselrod, Assistant Director-General for Non-communicable Diseases and Mental Health at World Health Organization (WHO), the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Svetlana Akselrod introduced the President on the report titled “Non-communicable disease prevention and control in Armenia: a guidance note for investment cases” which has been prepared by the UN experts team.

The report presents the issues of non-communicable diseases and the economic costs conditioned by this disease.

President Armen Sarkissian welcomed conducting such research and attached importance to the actions aimed at fighting non-communicable diseases. He expressed readiness to support the steps aimed at promoting healthy lifestyle.

