Armenia, Artsakh discuss wide range of issues relating to cooperation in banking sector


STEPANAKERT, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on May 4 received President of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) Artur Javadyan, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Following their private talk the meeting continued in an extended format with the participation of the Cabinet members and Central Bank representatives of Artsakh.

Wide range of issues relating to the cooperation of Armenia and Artsakh in the banking sector were discussed during the meeting.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




