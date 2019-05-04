Pentagon says no F-35 fighter jets for Turkey if it purchases Russian S-400 systems

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. The United States will withdraw Turkey from F-35 fighter jets supply program if the latter purchases the Russian S-400 missile systems, US acting defense secretary Patrick Shanahan told reporters, RIA Novosti reports.

He said Washington will not go to concessions, and Ankara would have to make a choice between F-35 fighter jets and S-400 missile systems.

Pentagon’s acting chief said Turkey is the partner of the United States, and this will not affect the status of the American military base located in Incirlik, Turkey.

