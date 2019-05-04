Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 May

Azerbaijani forces fire over 3000 shots at Artsakh positions


STEPANAKERT, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. During the period from April 28 to May 4 the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact nearly 250 times by firing more than 3000 shots from various caliber weapons at the Armenian positions, the defense ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress.

The Defense Army forces of Artsakh continue fully controlling the situation in the frontline and confidently fulfill their military duties.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




