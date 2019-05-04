Armenian President congratulates Polish counterpart on Constitution Day

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on May 3 sent a congratulatory letter to President of Poland Andrzej Duda on the country’s national holiday – the Constitution Day, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.

In the letter President Sarkissian expressed confidence that the traditional friendly ties and effective cooperation between Armenia and Poland will continue strengthening and deepening by raising the bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level.

The Armenian President wished his Polish counterpart success and all the best, and prosperity and progress to the people of Poland.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan