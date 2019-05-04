Pashinyan plans to thoroughly present changes taken place in Armenia during upcoming press conference

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will hold a press conference on May 8 during which he will thoroughly present all changes that have taken place in Armenia within a year.

“On May 8 I will hold a press conference and will thoroughly present all the changes that have occurred in Armenia within a year. It’s important to record that a lot has changed in Armenia, the most important has changed: the Republic of Armenia will never be despondent, will not be the one as it was, the citizen of Armenia is almighty, the most powerful and the citizen of Armenia will prosper his homeland – the Republic of Armenia, with his mind, work and talent”, the PM said during an investment-business forum in Artashat town.

“My Step For Ararat Province” investment-business forum has kicked off on May 4 in Ararat Group water company of Artashat town.

