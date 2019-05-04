Government’s task is to do so that no one will need the government for conducting economic activity

ARTASHAT, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Individual effort must be put on the basis of the economic revolution. No opportunity of the citizen of Armenia is limited for creative, legal changes and actions, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks during the My Step For Ararat Province investment-business forum launched today in Artashat town.

“The economic changes, which are taking place in Armenia and will take place in the future as well, are an absolute priority for us. I want to state that the most important precondition for the economic changes is the ideology that is put on their basis. We call this idea an individual effort, change of an individual. Before the revolution the philosophy and ideology were the following: what can the citizen of Armenia do? We all know the answer of this question: the citizen of Armenia, in fact, couldn’t do anything or if he could do something, it was in a limited way, moreover, with a certain permission and sponsorship. But after the revolution the citizen can do everything, no opportunity of the citizen is limited, with a condition that we are talking about creative, legal changes and actions when people use their own freedoms and exercise them”, the PM said, adding that the change of this philosophy made Armenia today one of the world’s leading democratic countries, makes now and should make Armenia one of the world’s economically developed countries.

“Today no citizen in Armenia is restricted with something. However, many inertial processes of the past still hinder: people sometimes do not want to believe in what they see, hear, they sometimes continue having the need of agreements, and most of the people who have a desire for any economic investment want to personally meet and agree with the country’s leadership. Of course, we are ready to meet, but, we also need to understand that the day consists of 24 hours, and the week of 7 days. This inertia of the past hinders us today”, the PM noted.

Addressing the businessmen, Pashinyan said the government’s main task is to do so that no one will need the government for conducting an economic activity. “Our mission is for the people to have the need of government as little as possible in their daily life. The main task of the government is not to lead the people, not to hinder the people, not to form their will, but to encourage the people, develop their creative skills and abilities”, Pashinyan said, adding that today there are already dozens examples in this sense.

“My Step For Ararat Province” investment-business forum has kicked off on May 4 in Ararat Group water company of Artashat town.

