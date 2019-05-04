Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 May

4 hospitalized following chemical plant explosion in US


YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. An explosion occurred in one of the chemical plants in Waukegan city of the US state of Illinois, RIA Novosti reports.

The cause of the blast is still unknown.

Four people have been hospitalized.

Rescuers are working on the scene.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




