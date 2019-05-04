Industrial production volume increases by over 12 billion drams in Armenia’s Ararat province

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Industrial production volumes in Ararat province of Armenia have recorded a major growth tendency in the past years. In 2018 the industrial production volume with the current prices increased by over 12 billion drams compared to 2017, Governor of Ararat province Garik Sargsyan said during the My Step For Ararat Province investment-business forum today.

“Industry is one of the most important and main directions of the economy of Ararat province. A huge industrial complex exists in the towns and communities of the province which covers almost all branches of industry. The share of food industry has significantly increased. The industrial production volumes in the province has recorded a major growth trend in the past years. In 2018 the industrial production volume with the current prices increased by over 12 billion drams compared to the previous year”, the Governor said.

He added that actions and programs will be carried out for boosting the industrial development, re-launching the production capacities and creating new jobs. These actions will be directed for the right assessment of the industrial potential, replacement of old technologies with new ones, introduction of production of other branches of economy and services existing in the international market and etc.

“My Step For Ararat Province” investment-business forum has kicked off on May 4 in Ararat Group water company of Artashat town.